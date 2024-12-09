Campaign Image

Travel expenses for the Kings

 USD $3,500

 USD $3,550

Campaign created by Ben Kauffman

Campaign funds will be received by Benuel Kauffman

Help send the Kings to Arizona over the holidays to spend time with their parents!

Lydiann is the wife of Chris King and mother to their eight children. She has been diagnosed with advanced colon cancer that has spread to her liver and lungs.  Chris and Lydiann have been in Arizona for the past few months while Lydiann receives treatment and intend on staying for the winter.  We would like to bless the King family by flying the rest of the family to spend time with their parents in Arizona! 

Extra funds will be donated to support daily living costs for the Kings. 

Thanks for your support!


Updates

Thank you!

December 9th, 2024

I'm humbled to see the incredible generosity you all have displayed and thank you for supporting the Kings!  

Prayer Requests

