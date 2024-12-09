Travel expenses for the Kings

Goal:
USD $3,500
Raised:
USD $3,550
Campaign funds will be received by Benuel Kauffman
Help send the Kings to Arizona over the holidays to spend time with their parents!
Lydiann is the wife of Chris King and mother to their eight children. She has been diagnosed with advanced colon cancer that has spread to her liver and lungs. Chris and Lydiann have been in Arizona for the past few months while Lydiann receives treatment and intend on staying for the winter. We would like to bless the King family by flying the rest of the family to spend time with their parents in Arizona!
Extra funds will be donated to support daily living costs for the Kings.
Thanks for your support!
God bless:) safe travels
Keep trusting Jesus! May His love and grace be upon y'all!
May y'all be blessed and taken care of
December 9th, 2024
I'm humbled to see the incredible generosity you all have displayed and thank you for supporting the Kings!
