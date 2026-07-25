Kingstons Senior Mission Trip to Costa Rica 2027

Hello! My name is Mary Braswell, and I’m the proud mother of Kingston, a rising senior at Gramercy Christian High School. I created this GiveSendGo page as one of several ways to help him raise funds for his senior mission trip.

In May 2027, just before graduation, Kingston has the incredible opportunity to travel to Costa Rica with Joshua Expeditions. Alongside his classmates, he will serve a family in need by helping build them a home. This trip is about far more than travel, it’s an opportunity for him to put his faith into action, serve others with compassion, and make a lasting difference in the lives of a family.





Kingston is someone who is creative, selfless, compassionate, and feels called to step into something bigger than himself by serving others through God's work. This trip is something he truly wants to be a part of, not just to travel, but to be the hands and feet of Jesus, helping those in need and making a real impact.





High school has been the most character building experience of his life so far, helping him grow as a person and push through challenges. Through it all, he has continued to grow in his faith and his desire to use his life for something meaningful.





As Kingston says, "Life is what you imagine it to be." He is choosing to walk in faith and use the God given gifts he has, working with his hands to serve others.





He is working to raise $3,000 to cover his trip and travel expenses. Through this mission, he will also be earning volunteer hours required for graduation, while doing something that truly reflects his faith.





If you feel led to give, we would be incredibly grateful, not only for your support, but for being part of the work God is doing through him. Every donation, no matter the amount, is a direct way to help build a home and change a family's life.





If you're not able to give, your prayers and sharing this mean just as much.





"Your selflessness does not go unseen, and helps me to use the gift God gave me working with my hands to help build a home for a family in need. By donating or sharing, together we will be contributing to Gods greater purpose of humanity, allowing me to be the middle man, physically helping the less fortunate and serving others through Christ."

-Kingston





Thank you for being a part of this journey and for helping make a difference.