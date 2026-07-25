GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Kingstons Senior Mission Trip to Costa Rica 2027

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$550 USD

Fundraiser created byKingston George

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mary Braswell

Kingstons Senior Mission Trip to Costa Rica 2027

Hello! My name is Mary Braswell, and I’m the proud mother of Kingston, a rising senior at Gramercy Christian High School. I created this GiveSendGo page as one of several ways to help him raise funds for his senior mission trip.

In May 2027, just before graduation, Kingston has the incredible opportunity to travel to Costa Rica with Joshua Expeditions. Alongside his classmates, he will serve a family in need by helping build them a home. This trip is about far more than travel, it’s an opportunity for him to put his faith into action, serve others with compassion, and make a lasting difference in the lives of a family.


Kingston is someone who is creative, selfless, compassionate, and feels called to step into something bigger than himself by serving others through God's work. This trip is something he truly wants to be a part of, not just to travel, but to be the hands and feet of Jesus, helping those in need and making a real impact.


High school has been the most character building experience of his life so far, helping him grow as a person and push through challenges. Through it all, he has continued to grow in his faith and his desire to use his life for something meaningful.


As Kingston says, "Life is what you imagine it to be." He is choosing to walk in faith and use the God given gifts he has, working with his hands to serve others.


He is working to raise $3,000 to cover his trip and travel expenses. Through this mission, he will also be earning volunteer hours required for graduation, while doing something that truly reflects his faith.


If you feel led to give, we would be incredibly grateful, not only for your support, but for being part of the work God is doing through him. Every donation, no matter the amount, is a direct way to help build a home and change a family's life.


If you're not able to give, your prayers and sharing this mean just as much.


"Your selflessness does not go unseen, and helps me to use the gift God gave me working with my hands to help build a home for a family in need. By donating or sharing, together we will be contributing to Gods greater purpose of humanity, allowing me to be the middle man, physically helping the less fortunate and serving others through Christ."

-Kingston


Thank you for being a part of this journey and for helping make a difference.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve