The Called & Kept: Community Care Fund exists to ensure that no one in our community walks alone after the work of formation.

This fund supports ongoing discipleship care through prayer gatherings, teaching resources, pastoral check-ins, community moderation, and safe spaces for spiritual growth. It allows us to remain present, consistent, and accessible—especially for those who need covering, guidance, and encouragement beyond scheduled programs.

Our mission is not expansion for appearance, but sustainability for care.

Not pressure to give, but an invitation to steward what God is doing among us.

Through this fund, we commit to walking faithfully with our community—protecting what has been formed, nurturing spiritual health, and creating a place where people are both called by God and kept by loving support.

Every contribution helps sustain the work of care, connection, and continued formation.