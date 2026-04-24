Help us build

Six years ago in the village of Ihiagwa, Owerri west LGA in Imo state, a small group of passionate believers came together with a burning desire to spread the love and power of God.

That vision gave birth to Kingdom life Charismatic Ministry, a place where life's are transformed, the broken healed and destinies are restored.

Today our church family is growing, so is our impact in the community. But we still do not have a place to truly call home. Currently we worship in a borrowed space constructed with wood, under continuous treath of termites and our musical instruments which we use to lift up praises and worship are worn out and in urgent need of replacement.

We are reaching out for your support to..

1. Secure land and build a permanent place of worship.

2. Replace our old and failing musical instruments.

3. Create an environment where generations can encounter God.

No gift is too small. Every seed sown will go directly into building God's house and touching life's for years to come.

Together we can make this dream a reality.

Join us in this journey of faith and growth.

God bless you richly.