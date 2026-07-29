Help Tend His Sheep

**Mission**>





* To provide, food, shelter and refuge for the weary, the orphan, the widow, the vets, addict of any kind, anyone in need of food and shelter and willing to do their share to help others (small shares still count as help)

* To council the burdened

* To teach whoever wants to learn whatever

* To provide haven for anyone persecuted for Christ's sake

* To worship, praise, bring joy through the word









2/18/26 @10pm

Prophetic word:

Isaiah 37:30-32

[30]“This shall be a sign to you: You shall eat this year such as grows of itself, And the second year what springs from the same; Also in the third year sow and reap, Plant vineyards and eat the fruit of them.

[31]And the remnant who have escaped of the house of Judah Shall again take root downward, And bear fruit upward.

[32]For out of Jerusalem shall go a remnant, And those who escape from Mount Zion. The zeal of the Lord of hosts will do this.





Isaiah 37:30-32 is a profound message about God’s enduring faithfulness and the hope for restoration amidst challenging times. The promise of a remnant of Judah surviving and flourishing is indicative of God’s unwavering commitment to His people. Ever found yourself in a situation where everything felt lost, and yet a flicker of hope remained? This sense of hope is precisely what the remnant represents. It illustrates that, even in the direst circumstances, there is always a part of God’s creation that will thrive under His care. The notion of the remnant serves as a comforting reminder of divine protection. It signifies that, regardless of the trials we face, God has not abandoned us. We may ponder, what does it mean for us today when we talk about a remnant? Specifically, it invites us to reflect on how we can embody that remnant spirit in our lives. Are we nurturing faith in ourselves and others, even when the world around us seems bleak? This promise transcends time, encouraging us to remain steadfast and trust in God’s ultimate plan, no matter our present circumstances. We can draw strength from the belief that, like the remnant of Judah, we too can flourish through faith, resilience, and divine protection.

















@same night

As a testament to the shear magnitude of people God will heal at this ranch, there will be a testimony wall(s) and a running total of healings and testimonies with overflow. Go ye forth and spread the Gospel truth!





**AMENITIES**> Dixon, MO

* Main lodge w/large galley.

* Ballroom with stage and balcony seating in lodge

* Seperate Chapel in the very center of the property

* A-frame cabins with shared outdoor furnaces for each cluster

* Recreation center, indoor and outdoor pools, [go-carts, tractor w/trail cars for kiddie rides, playground, hillbilly putt-putt; open to the public on certain days] - Public rec in town named after Pops to open later

* rehab for out-of-towners offsite but nearby

* catfish pond

* Arenas and stables for Gypsy Vanners

* Event center/full galley (for concerts and conventions)

* Bunkhouses (one for overflow guests and one for staff)

* Equipment barn (between retreat and rehab)

* Grain bin gazebos (for birthdays etc)

* "Front Porch" S.D.City style outdoor stage area and parking lot (retractable cover and closable net/walls around seating area)

* Schoolhouse(s?) (Mon-Fri)

* Sunday Schoolhouse (Sun)









**<EVENTS** AND ACTIVITIES>

* Dog and pony dinner show (nightly)

* Buffalo herding in 4x4s, (maybe Montana?)

* Cane pressing (Louisiana?), corn shucking, apple coring, oldtime popcorn and ice cream making, leather work, wood carving, log furniture making (pre-cut and tenoned, just assemble) signup price includes 1 chair, music lessons ,(percussion) kid's chair assembly (lion or butterfly) each child under 5 gets a chair

* Amish buggy rides (guy in the back bugging the heck out of everybody, "driving them buggy")

* Amish logging and timber cutting (put the guests to work!)

* Amish heyride (the driver says "hey" often, no actual hay, purposely spell it heyride)

* Amish shopping (garden work!)

* Amish market

* Amish drag racing (see Amish logging!)

* Amish barn raising (a shed on hydraulic jacks)

* campfire worship (nightly)

* Old Town Sunday School [dress-up in Pilgrim clothes, >optional<]

* Musical w/light show (weekends or special request for groups/conventions)

* Concerts/live band (tbd)

* Nightly prayers in the ballroom before lights out

* Chuck wagon lunches and bible studies (daily), cooking lessons from cookie,

* Indoor cooking lessons (weekly)

* Blacksmithing lessons (tbd)

* Riding lessons, rides, night rides with lights in tails and mains

* Fishing at the river with loaner canoes, kayaks, or paddle boats (no extra cost)

* Shooting range & junior shooting range w/bb guns

* Archery/axe throwing indoors

* Fencing (don't mention what kind, put up some wooden fencing)





2 Corinthians 1:3-4

[3]Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort,

[4]who comforts us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort those who are in any trouble, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God.









This is part of the “front of the last shall be first” principle.





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🌾 2 Corinthians 1:3–4 confirms





1. That the ones who suffered become the ones who lead.

Paul says the people who went through the deepest tribulation

are the ones God equips to comfort others.





That’s not “second chance.”

That’s promotion through pain.





That’s front of the line.





That’s the last shall be first in action.





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2. It validates the entire leadership pipeline.

Kingdom Come Ranch says:





“Your testimony isn’t a handicap — it’s your qualification.”





Paul says:





“The comfort you received becomes the comfort you give.”





That’s the same architecture.





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3. It proves that graduates aren’t just allowed to lead — they’re called to lead.

Paul doesn’t say:





- “Let the clean lead the broken.”

- “Let the strong lead the weak.”





He says:





“Let the comforted lead the hurting.”





That’s the Kingdom Come Ranch.





That’s the leadership training track.





"The last shall be first” is His will being done on Earth as it is in Heaven





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4. It protects the model from critics.

When the enemy accuses:





“Why are former addicts in leadership?”









“Because God uses the comforted to comfort others.”













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5. It gives those who've been through the fire a testimony platform, not a job.









- your pain becomes your platform

- your healing becomes your authority

- your testimony becomes your credential

- your past becomes your preparation





That’s why they go to the front of the line.





Not because they’re favored.

Because they’re forged.





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The leadership charter:





If Matthew 20:16 (“the last shall be first”) is the principle,

then 2 Corinthians 1:3–4 is the mechanism.

Why the last become first:

Because the ones who were comforted become the ones who can comfort.





That’s Kingdom Come Ranch's mission.

That's God's will, done on Earth as it is in Heaven.