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Kingdom Minded Soldiers (KMS)

Goal$200,000 USD
Raised$5 USD

Fundraiser created byjamal gee

Fundraiser funds will be received by jamal gee

Kingdom Minded Soldiers (KMS)

Hey everyone I’m grateful that you were lead to come across my profile and hear me out. KMS is an online faith based Christian community network. Although most people calls KMS a ministry and I can agree with that because of what is design to produce. KMS is broken down into four sections ( Spiritual growth, Education, Entertainment and Business), and designed to 1- unite the Christian community ( because I strongly believe that God wants his people together), 2- strengthen the Christian community, 3- build Kingdom businesses and ministries 4-uplifts and inspire Christians and future Christian’s, and 5- help provide resources and opportunities to those who need( to get full details on the platform please message me). All started with me Jamal also known as Kin-Gee( the inventor of KMS) and God ( the creator of KMS), KMS was birthed through trials, tribulations, and testimonies from my spiritual journey. Here’s a short story about my journey, I noticed I had a gift for acting and entertainment so I decided to go into the film industry. I was in a few films and I actually produced a few films. I’ll be honest with you and say the films were worldly. Long story short I felt a conviction from the films and wanted to turn away from worldly entertainment. So I sacrificed and deleted all the non-God approved films ( which I received a lot of backlash and hatred) and with little money started doing Christians films under Faith And Strong Minds LLC production ( producing more faith base films and being able to collaborate and work with other Christian entertainers is one of KMS goals). Of course that came with a lot of spiritual warfare, betrayal, sickness, financial chaos, just to name a few. The warfare grew hot 🥵 but my saying is 🗣️”how would I know what’s on the other side of the fire if I’m scared to go through the fire”, so I stood ten toes down and made it through. And on the other end of the fire was the answer to my biggest question which is 🗣️ “WHY “, why did I have to go through all of that? The answer is God was building my character. He was preparing my heart, sharpening my discernment, training my tongue, all while building a relationship between me and him. He was preparing me to share my testimony and to be able to uplift and inspire others. Which made me break my testimony down into the four sections that we discussed earlier, which are spiritual growth, education, entertainment, and business, to come up with the ministry KMS. So basically what started off as me just making Christian films, God had turnt into a whole Christian platform. I’m currently seeking 200k to build the ministry’s platform. So if you believe that this ministry will produce a good harvest and is good soil for you to sew a seed in, then I strongly suggest that you pray about it and if you get a confirmation to move forward with us, I will greatly appreciate it. No amount is too big or too small. SN I don’t know if GiveSendGo has an option for me to upload some of my films but I’ll check and see, but if not and you would like to see some of my Christian films you can message at Jamalgee5@gmail.com, or if you are interested and want to hear more details about KMS, have any further questions or concerns or just want to meet, feel free to message me as well. I pray that this message reaches whoever it is for, and also I would like to shout out 🗣️GiveSendGo for giving people like me an opportunity to fulfill their dreams, I pray your harvest comes to you 1000 fold 🙏🙏.

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