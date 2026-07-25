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Kingdom Life Nigeria: Equip Leaders

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byEarl Newton

Kingdom Life Nigeria: Equip Leaders

Kingdom Life Nigeria: Equip Leaders

“When you strengthen a leader, you strengthen a church. When you strengthen a church, you transform a community.”


Across Nigeria, God is opening extraordinary doors for the Gospel. Through the Nigeria Kingdom Life Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction of the Church of God in Christ (COGIC), we are witnessing lives changed, churches planted, leaders equipped, and communities impacted by the love of Christ.


But we believe this is only the beginning.


Every week, pastors faithfully shepherd congregations with limited resources. Many travel long distances to preach, disciple believers, and serve their communities. They lead with passion, yet often lack access to formal leadership training, ministry equipment, educational resources, and sustainable community development opportunities.


Our mission is simple:

Build leaders. Strengthen churches. Transform communities.

Rather than simply responding to immediate needs, we are investing in long-term solutions that create lasting Kingdom impact.


Our Vision

We believe healthy churches create healthy communities.

That is why we are developing initiatives that empower pastors and churches to become centers of spiritual growth, education, compassion, and community transformation throughout Nigeria.


With your partnership, we are building:

Leadership Development Academy

We are equipping pastors, ministry leaders, and emerging leaders with practical biblical leadership training, discipleship resources, strategic planning tools, and ministry development skills that will strengthen churches for generations.


Church Planting & Evangelism

Our vision is to expand the reach of the Gospel by planting healthy churches, training church planters, supporting evangelistic outreaches, and helping local congregations become beacons of hope in their communities.


Ministry Resource & Innovation Center

Many churches cannot afford the equipment needed for conferences, leadership training, youth events, and evangelistic outreach. This initiative will provide shared ministry resources—including sound systems, projectors, educational materials, and training equipment—that can be used throughout our jurisdiction to multiply ministry impact.


Agricultural & Community Development

We believe ministry should care for both the soul and the community. Sustainable agriculture projects will provide food security, vocational training, and economic opportunities while helping churches become centers of community development.


Youth & Women’s Leadership Development

Tomorrow’s church depends on today’s investment. We are preparing the next generation of Christian leaders through leadership training, mentorship, entrepreneurship, technology education, and discipleship.


Why This Matters

Every dollar given has the potential to impact hundreds—and ultimately thousands—of lives.

Your generosity will help:

  1. Equip pastors with leadership training
  2. Provide ministry resources for churches
  3. Support evangelism and discipleship
  4. Train future Christian leaders
  5. Strengthen families and communities
  6. Expand sustainable community development initiatives
  7. Advance the Gospel throughout Nigeria


This is not simply about funding projects.

It is about investing in people who will continue transforming lives long after today’s campaign ends.


How Your Gift Makes an Impact

$25 provides leadership manuals and ministry resources for a pastor or ministry leader.

$50 supplies training materials for leadership development events.

$100 helps sponsor leadership training for an emerging pastor or church leader.

$250 helps purchase ministry equipment that can be shared among multiple churches.

$500 supports regional leadership conferences and community outreach initiatives.

$1,000 helps sponsor an entire leadership training event, equipping pastors and leaders who will return to strengthen churches across their communities.


No gift is too small. Every contribution becomes an investment in God’s Kingdom.


Our Commitment

We are committed to financial integrity, responsible stewardship, and transparent reporting.


As this campaign progresses, we will regularly share updates, testimonies, photos, ministry milestones, and stories demonstrating how your generosity is making a difference throughout Nigeria.


We want every supporter to see the lives they are helping transform.


Join the Mission

This is more than a fundraiser.

It is an invitation to become part of something eternal.

Together we can equip leaders who will disciple generations.

Together we can strengthen churches that become centers of hope.

Together we can transform communities through the love and power of Jesus Christ.

We invite you to pray with us, share this campaign with others, and, as God leads, make a financial investment in the future of Kingdom ministry across Nigeria.


Thank you for believing in this vision.

Thank you for partnering with us.

Thank you for helping us build leaders, strengthen churches, and transform communities for the glory of God.


“To God be the glory for the great things He has done—and the even greater things still to come.”

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