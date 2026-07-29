Kingdom Kollectibles Cards with Purpose

Welcome to Kingdom Kollectibles! ⚾🏀🏈⚽





After a lot of prayer, planning, and reflection, we are excited to officially introduce Kingdom Kollectibles.





Kingdom Kollectibles was created with a vision that goes beyond just sports cards.





Our goal is to build a positive Christian collecting community where people can enjoy the hobby, connect with others, and experience encouragement, faith, and fun all in one place.





We also believe that many collectors — especially kids and families — have been priced out of the current sports card market. Through Kingdom Kollectibles, we hope to help make high-end sports cards, exciting hits, and premium collectibles more affordable and accessible for people who otherwise may never get the opportunity to enjoy them.





We also recognize that there is currently a lot of greed, dishonesty, negativity, and toxicity throughout parts of the sports card community. While there are still many great people in the hobby, we want Kingdom Kollectibles to be different. We want to build an honest, uplifting, transparent, and positive environment where collectors feel welcomed, respected, appreciated, and encouraged.





We plan to offer sports-specific packs for football, basketball, baseball, soccer, and more so collectors can enjoy products tailored to the sports they love most.





Pack sales are only the beginning of the vision. As Kingdom Kollectibles grows, we hope to continue expanding into a larger online platform that includes:

🔥 Sports talk

🔥 Live card breaks

🔥 Community interaction

🔥 Ministry and encouragement

🔥 Family-friendly entertainment

🔥 A safe Christian environment for collectors of all ages





We also hope that as we grow, we can begin giving back more directly to the community through outreach efforts, donations, encouragement initiatives, and opportunities to bless collectors and families who may be struggling.





Our packs will also include ministry materials such as encouragement cards, scripture cards, positive messages, and faith-based content designed to uplift and inspire collectors beyond the hobby itself.





At Kingdom Kollectibles, every pack has a purpose.





We also want to be completely transparent in how we operate. One of our biggest goals is to create products that people can genuinely enjoy opening without feeling robbed, misled, or discouraged afterward. We want our packs to provide real value, excitement, honesty, and a fun experience for collectors at every level.





We also understand there will be growing pains, challenges, and lessons along the way as we continue developing Kingdom Kollectibles. This is a long-term vision, and while we know the journey will not always be easy, we are determined to persevere through prayer, faith, consistency, and hard work.





As we begin growing this mission, we are currently looking for support from the community through both sports card donations and monetary donations.





We welcome ANY sports card donations — singles, bulk cards, parallels, inserts, rookie cards, graded cards, sealed products, supplies, and collections of any size. Every donation helps us continue building inventory, creating affordable packs, and growing the vision.





Monetary donations will help support:

• Inventory acquisition

• Packaging and shipping supplies

• Booth and display setup for shows

• Streaming equipment

• Online platform development

• Future ministry and community outreach efforts





We also currently have a small inventory of sports-specific packs available for purchase. If you are interested in pricing, pack details, or current availability, please contact us directly through direct message or email.





This is only the beginning, and we truly believe something special can be built through faith, sports, and community.





Thank you to everyone supporting Kingdom Kollectibles from the start. Your support, shares, prayers, and encouragement mean more than you know.





👑 Kingdom Kollectibles

“Every Pack Has A Purpose.”





If you would like to donate, support the mission, purchase packs, or have any questions, please contact us through direct message or by email at kngdmkollectibles@gmail.com.





Please follow, share, and invite fellow collectors to join the Kingdom!