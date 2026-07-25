Kingdom Building In Derry NH

Help revitalize evangelism and disciple making in Derry, NH and around the world through the local church by making monthly gifts. We're Central Church Derry, NH. A historic Bible Believing, Jesus loving church. Help us not grow weary in the good we are doing as relationships deepen in Christ. We seek to honor our Lord Jesus Christ in everything through prayer and supplication. Help us continue to value and promote the teaching of God's Word the Bible! Help us continue experiencing sweet fellowship with each other through the power of the Holy Spirit. Help us develop meaningful worship experiences! As a body gathered for worship and service dedicated to the King of Glory we seek His face and His Kingdom Come! Your gift will help us do the next most right thing our God asks of us. Our staff seeks to grow the momentum that God is guiding us into by raising support for the hiring of a Worship Leading Pastor. We are improving our online presence and creating an opportunity for those that enjoy our Youtube to help us SHINE BRIGHTLY through online donations that help us fund the next things God has for us as a local Church. We want to see lives transformed by the Holy Spirit and we invite you to join in our ministry Preaching the Word, Fellowship and Captivating Worship Experiences where the Father, Son and Holy Spirit are lifted up for all to see and be transformed by the Good News of His Grace, Atonement and Redemption found only in the Gift of the Father, His Son Jesus' life, death, burial and Resurrection, by the Power of the Holy Spirit He is Alive!