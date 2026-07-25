Help Me Help Kingdom Builders

Help Me To Help Kingdom Builders

Hey Family,

God has placed a deep burden on my heart to support Kingdom Builders who are stepping out in faith to build new ministries. These are Kingdom-minded individuals who have a divine assignment but lack the financial resources to get started.

I'm launching a Kingdom Builders Fundraiser to help sow into their vision, whether it's for ministry equipment, branding, books, resources, outreach, or whatever God has called them to build.

* PLEASE NOTE:

• This is NOT a registered foundation or organization.

All funds will be personally managed by me.

I will prayerfully and intentionally disburse the funds directly to the individuals who are building new ministries and need support to bring their God-given vision to life.

This is about being the hands and feet of Jesus and investing in people who are saying "YES" to the call.

* If God leads you to sow into this vision, your seed will help launch, build, and strengthen ministries that will impact lives and expand His Kingdom.

No amount is too small-every seed sown makes a difference.

"Unless the Lord builds the house, they labor in vain who build it; Unless the Lord guards the city, the watchman stays awake in vain." - Psalm 127:1





Thank you for partnering with me to empower Kingdom Builders and support the work God is doing through them!