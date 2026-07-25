Kingdom Ark Healing- the founding campaign

Before I was a pastor, I was a nurse.





For years I served at a mission hospital in Gujranwala, Pakistan. I learned something there that changed me: some wounds can be cleaned, stitched, and bandaged. Some cannot. Many times I watched a body heal completely while something behind a patient's eyes stayed broken. We had medicine for one kind of wound. For the other, we mostly had silence.





I am Rev. Shahzad Manzoor. Kingdom Ark is my answer to that silence — a new, independent ministry serving people in their pain first. We carry two missions:





Zion Mission — evangelism. Where a heart opens, we share the hope of Jesus Christ; where it does not, we keep serving. Service is the sermon.





Zamuel Mission — trauma counseling and poverty relief, named for my late son Zamuel ("God has heard"). My wife, Ps. Shama, is our certified trauma counselor.





Today this looks like: a free trauma-informed healing toolkit for anyone who asks, free counseling, relief for persecuted families — like those who lost homes in the Jaranwala attacks — and a prayer community that intercedes by name, week after week.





What your gift makes possible





- $10 — sends the toolkit to one believer who cannot pay.

- $25 — relief and resources for a family carrying grief together.

- $50 — sustains a month of free counselling for one person.

- $100 — helps translate and carry the work into more languages.

- $250 — underwrites relief, hosting, and outreach as a founding partner.





An honest word about where we are





Kingdom Ark is being established as a registered organization in the United States. Until that completes, gifts are personal gifts to the ministry — not tax-deductible. They are stewarded directly by me, written down, and spent on the work itself: relief parcels, counselling, translation, and the small costs of keeping the site and toolkit free. Nothing goes to salaries or offices. If you ever want to know what your gift did, write to me and I will tell you plainly.





Everything on this page can be verified on our website: kingdom-ark.vercel.app — and everything there leads back to a way to act.





If you cannot give money — pray. Prayer costs nothing and carries the most weight. GiveSendGo's prayer wall is real to us; every prayer posted there is received as a gift.