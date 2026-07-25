King Jesus is coming

Hi. My name is Kathleen (kath) Queen and I have been honored to be a message bearer in His Name for the last four decades. I have served in Indonesia, Brazil, Arizona, Venezuela, Malawi, Alaska and Iraqi Kurdistan. I moved to Iraq in March of 2004 and returned to the States in January of 2022.

Settling in Hawaii, the last few years have been a phenomenal time of study, prayer, healing and growth. I finished writing a book https://www.amazon.com/Gods-Ask-Kathleen-Queen/dp/1915852080/ref about my time in Iraq and my own story. I named it God’s Ask because that is the way I have always found the Lord operates when it comes to sacrificial service for Him. He almost never coerces, bullies, or forcefully intimidates, though He easily could since He is God, after all.

Instead, He often gently whispers and its actually easy to miss if you’re not paying attention. It was the constant war-torn chaos of Iraqi Kurdistan that taught me to wait, stay alert, listen closely and intentionally tune in to God on a moment-by-moment basis. As is true in the development of any relationship, it gets much easier with practice…lots and lots of practice. Then It was Hawaii that taught me the importance of Lectio Divina, intentional abiding, Kingdom awareness and spiritual discipline.

Now I am going back to the Holy Land region during these extra troubled times to simply be there, love on people of all flavors and share all that I have learned about the coming Kingdom of God and all we have to look forward to. In Hawaii my tentmaking niche has been delivery and I have been fine. Now that I am moving back overseas, i don't think Uber is going to work so well. Thanks for your prayers and consideration!