GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

King Jesus is coming

Goal$2,777 USD
Raised$1,000 USD

Fundraiser created byKathy Queen

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kathy Queen

King Jesus is coming

Hi. My name is Kathleen (kath) Queen and I have been honored to be a message bearer in His Name for the last four decades. I have served in Indonesia, Brazil, Arizona, Venezuela, Malawi, Alaska and Iraqi Kurdistan. I moved to Iraq in March of 2004 and returned to the States in January of 2022.

Settling in Hawaii, the last few years have been a phenomenal time of study, prayer, healing and growth. I finished writing a book https://www.amazon.com/Gods-Ask-Kathleen-Queen/dp/1915852080/ref about my time in Iraq and my own story. I named it God’s Ask because that is the way I have always found the Lord operates when it comes to sacrificial service for Him. He almost never coerces, bullies, or forcefully intimidates, though He easily could since He is God, after all.

Instead, He often gently whispers and its actually easy to miss if you’re not paying attention. It was the constant war-torn chaos of Iraqi Kurdistan that taught me to wait, stay alert, listen closely and intentionally tune in to God on a moment-by-moment basis. As is true in the development of any relationship, it gets much easier with practice…lots and lots of practice. Then It was Hawaii that taught me the importance of Lectio Divina, intentional abiding, Kingdom awareness and spiritual discipline. 

Now I am going back to the Holy Land region during these extra troubled times to simply be there, love on people of all flavors and share all that I have learned about the coming Kingdom of God and all we have to look forward to. In Hawaii my tentmaking niche has been delivery and I have been fine. Now that I am moving back overseas, i don't think Uber is going to work so well. Thanks for your prayers and consideration!

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve