Kindred Spirits Consignment with a Cause

Hi! My name is Jody Abbott and I am the founder of Kindred Spirits Children's Consignment Co and a Co-Church Planter with my husband, Ben. Our Church Plant, Multiply Ministries, opened in the Bartow, FL area last year in a downtown building that the ministry owns. Part of our goal at Multiply is to create spaces where relational Disciple-Making can grow and thrive. One way to accomplish that goal is to open businesses within our ministry building that will build trust and confidence within our community. Our first endeavor is Kindred Spirits Children's Consignment Co which will work to build that kind of relationship with young families here in Bartow. By providing a place for parents to purchase quality children's clothing for their children and offering them an opportunity to make extra income for their families, we will be offering tangible help to the families around us. Our hope is those encounters will lead to spiritual conversations that point to a relationship with Jesus as well.





Even though Bartow is an up and coming town in Central Florida, there is an 18% poverty rate here which is higher than the poverty rate of Florida which is 12%. Therefore Kindred Spirits will also be working closely with SPROUT. SPROUT is a non-profit that works to provide clothing and other essentials to Fostering Families as well as to the Under-Resourced families in our community and beyond. Serving and sharing with our community helps us to be the hands and feet of Jesus. (Mt 25:40)





We are looking for individuals to join us on this journey by contributing the capital we need to get this business off the ground. Some of the things your contributions will go towards are rejuvenating the retail space, clothing racks, hangers, lighting, store fixtures etc. Any amount will go a long way! Thank you so much for your time!