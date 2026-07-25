Kim's Stage 4 Cancer Fight: Urgent Treatment Fund

On July 7th, we got the news that Kim's diagnosis has progressed to stage IV metastatic cancer; the tumor has spread to her abdomen and pelvis and is continuing to grow. As things stand right now, conventional treatment options have been exhausted, and palliative care is the only path the hospitals here in the United States can offer moving forward -- truly the news that no family is ever ready to hear.





Thankfully, the cancer has not spread to her vital organs. Because of this, Kim has been identified as a strong candidate for treatment at Hope4Cancer, a specialized cancer treatment center in Tijuana, Mexico. We believe this is her best chance at putting the cancer into remission, but it's not covered by insurance, and the cost of treatment is $60,000. This amount is more than we are able to cover on our own, so we are asking for financial help to assist her in her journey towards a complete recovery. Every single dollar that is donated will go straight towards her treatment costs and the chance to bring her more time with the family who loves her.





We are so incredibly grateful for the prayers and support our family has received — every single act of thoughtfulness and generosity has meant more to us than words can begin to express, especially in a season this incredibly hard. Kim's life is in the hands of a good God, and we believe He has ordained her days according to His perfect will and plan. She is our mom, our grandma, and the light of our entire family. We are holding onto hope, and onto our faith, that her story isn't finished yet.





Eric (Kim’s husband), will receive the funds to pay for my mom’s treatment and care. Thank you for your generosity and love being poured out onto our family! We are so overwhelmed with gratitude.