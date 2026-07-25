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Kim's Fall Our Urgent Call - Help Her Rebound!

Goal$94,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKimberly Coleman

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kimberly Coleman

Kim's Fall Our Urgent Call - Help Her Rebound!

🌟💔 It was a chilly morning when I first realized just how quickly life can change. The phone call that echoed through my childhood home was more than just words—it was a gut-wrenching reminder of the fragility of our safety net. Our beloved mother, Kim Coleman, who has always been the pillar of support for everyone around her, had suffered an injury at work. 🚑🩺

The irony wasn’t lost on us; Mom, with her heart as big as all outdoors, helping others in need throughout her 28 years working at a home health company—now found herself in desperate need of help herself. Her back pain was no longer just an inconvenience; it had become a life-altering event that left her unable to work and facing significant medical bills she couldn’t possibly cover alone. 💸😔

The surgery, which initially brought hope for relief, turned out to be all too temporary. With mounting debts approaching $94,000, the emotional toll was just as heavy as the financial one. Depression loomed over her like a storm cloud on an otherwise sunny day. It’s hard to watch someone you love so dearly struggle silently with such overwhelming challenges. 🌧️😞

And that’s where we stand today—in need of support, not just for our mother but for the essence of family and togetherness she embodies every single day. We believe in the goodness of people, in your ability to make a difference when it matters most. Your kindness could be the light at the end of this tunnel for her. 🙏✨

Your donation doesn’t just pay bills; it pays forward all those years Mom spent caring and sharing with others but never asking for anything in return. It says, "We see you, we hear your pain, and we are here to help." A little bit of compassion could lead to a massive wave of change—for our mother and the countless others out there who need it most. 🌊💖

Let’s come together as one big family, supporting those who have always supported us. Let’s make this right again for her; let’s show that even when life knocks you down, your community is strong enough to lift you back up. 🙏💪

Please share our story if it resonates with you. Every dollar counts—let’s turn $94,000 into a beautiful narrative of survival and support for Mom Kim. Let her know that we have got her back through the toughest times, just like she has always had ours. 💜🙌

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You make it possible to face tomorrow with hope in our eyes—and love on our side. 🙏❤️

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