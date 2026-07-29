Kim’s attorney fund for custody

My wife Kim has been trying to get custody from her ex husband who has separated the children 4 months after he got custody! He got custody by telling lies and threatening people. Kim’s son was placed with his grandmother 4 months after her ex husband got custody and visitations were stopped. Kim’s daughter has been bounced around with no stability at all, she has been in 5 different schools and mentally emotionally abused by her father random girlfriends he has brought around. NO visits have been done with Kim’s daughter as well. This fundraiser is for attorney fees only! 250.00 for the first hour and 350.00 an hour after that! We work, we make to much for free help and not enough for the cost of the attorney. So if you can help that would be amazing any share is appreciated too.