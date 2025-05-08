Kimmys Dental work fundraiser

Friends and family we have a favor to ask! Our sweet Kimbely, if you know us, you know we consider her our God given daughter. (Pictured here with her daughter Sarah!) was involved in an accident and now needs major dental procedures.

Kimmy was riding her scooter home from the market when she was hit by either another scooter or a motorcycle. She was knocked unconscious and has no memory of the incident.

A kind stranger put her into their vehicle and brought her to Hospital. Her body suffered minor cuts and lacerations but her mouth and teeth took the most of the impact.

The lower teeth have been wired down in hospital. Seven (7!) teeth across the top are either completely missing or were crushed in half.

If any of you would be willing to donate your coffee money this week, Maybe ten dollars it would really help us to get the cost of dental bills down and please leave a message for Kimmy!! She needs our love and support at this time most of all. We will personally read each one to her.

Xox

I’ll attach a photo of exactly what procedures we are raising funds for. She starts with two more extractions and a root canal followed by two weeks of healing time before the bridges, crowns, and porcelain teeth can be added in. A rough estimate of Guyana dollars converted rate to Canadian dollars is $5,140.80





PS: No pressure to give. Prayers and shares will make a huge impact.





Much love,

Sarah, Calvin, and Kimmy (& little Sarah)