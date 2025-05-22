Kim Family Japan STM 2025

Dear All,

We hope this letter finds you well and experiencing God’s grace and peace in your life. We’re writing to share some exciting news and invite you to be part of a journey that God has placed on our hearts.

This summer in late July, our family has a unique opportunity to serve with our church team at Eternal Life Mission Church on a short-term mission trip to Chiba, Japan. As a family of six, we’ve been praying about how we can step out in faith and respond to God's call to "go and make disciples of all nations" (Matthew 28:19). We believe this is a unique and timely door the Lord has opened for us.

During our time in Chiba, we’ll be supporting our missionaries Jason and Ai and Shin-Urayasu Grace Church with various outreach efforts. We'll be taking part in the Vacation Bible School for the children, teaching and spending time with church members, and sharing the love of Christ through relational ministry to the Chiba community.

Japan is a beautiful country, but it remains one of the most unreached nations in the world—with less than 1% of the population identifying as Christian. A Japanese citizen can easily go his/ her entire life without ever actually meeting a single Christian or hearing the Gospel. Alas, thanks be to God that he has given us this opportunity to use all that He has given to be a witness to His kingdom.

We would be so grateful if you would consider supporting us in two ways:

1) Prayer: More than anything, we need your prayers—for spiritual strength, unity as a family/ mission team, protection in travel, open hearts in Japan, and opportunities to share the gospel of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

2) Financial Support: The total cost of the trip for our family is approximately $12,000 which includes airfare, housing, meals, and ministry supplies. If you'd like to support us financially, please Venmo "@Deborah-Kim-7" OR click the "Give" radio button.

When he saw the crowds, he had compassion for them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd. Then he said to his disciples, “ The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few; therefore pray earnestly to the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into his harvest. ” (Matthew 9:36-38)

Thank you so much for reading this letter and thank you for considering partnering with us!

Feel free to reach out to us with any questions.

All for His Glory,

Edwin Kim/ Debbie Kim/ Emily Kim (13)/ Audrey Kim (10)/ Haley Kim (7)/ Elly Kim (2)

215-531-1697 (Edwin cell)/ 267-992-0389 (Debbie cell)

edwintkim@gmail.com/ deborahihuh@gmail.com

Eternal Life Mission Church

706 Witmer Rd, Horsham, PA 19044