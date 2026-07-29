Kiltivasyon Kreyol Agriculture Support in Haiti

We are a group of young people from Haiti, united by a shared vision to use agriculture as a tool for hope, food security, and community development.

Our initiative is called Kiltivasyon Kreyòl, a community-based agriculture group working to help families grow their own food and improve their living conditions.

Our journey in agriculture began around 2018. At that time, we were not organized as a formal group or project. We were simply individuals involved in farming activities, working and helping where we could without a structured initiative.

Over time, we began to see the reality in our community of Pignon. Many families are struggling with food insecurity, lack of seeds, tools, and access to basic farming resources. Some people want to farm but do not have the means or guidance to begin.

These challenges motivated us to come together and organize as a group. That is how Kiltivasyon Kreyòl was created. Our goal is to bring people together and encourage community farming as a way of life and survival.

We are already working with crops such as peppers, cabbage, and eggplants, supporting families and encouraging them to believe again in agriculture.

Our vision is to expand this initiative so more families can become self-sufficient through farming.

Funds raised will help us provide: • Seeds and seedlings 🌱

• Farming tools 🛠️

• Irrigation support 💧

• Community garden development 🌾

We are grateful for every prayer, encouragement, and support. Together, we can bring hope through agriculture in Haiti.