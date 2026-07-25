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Additional Expert for Trial

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$7,688 USD

Fundraiser created byLauren Kilian

Fundraiser funds will be received by Boatman Ricci

Additional Expert for Trial

Dear friends and family,

Many of you have walked beside our family during the most difficult chapter of our lives. Your prayers, encouragement, and kindness have carried us through more than I can express.

As Trevor’s case continues to move forward, his legal team has advised that bringing in an additional forensic psychiatrist could make a significant difference in helping the court fully understand his mental state at the time of the incident. This expert evaluation is an important part of supporting the Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity (NGI) defense. This would ultimately get Trevor to a place where he can heal and recover, and eventually reunite him with our family.

The challenge is that this type of expert testimony is expensive, and the cost for this specialist is approximately $20,000.

By the grace of God, we have been able to manage every other part of this journey so far. I have worked hard to hold everything together for the kids—working two jobs and doing my best to keep life stable for our four children. Asking for help does not come easily to me, but this is one moment where I simply cannot do it alone.

If you feel moved to help our family during this part of the process, any contribution—large or small—would mean so much to us. Every dollar raised will go directly toward securing this forensic psychiatrist so that Trevor’s legal team has the best possible opportunity to present the full truth of his situation.

More than anything, we are grateful for your continued prayers, encouragement, and support. They have sustained us through every step of this journey.

Thank you for standing with our family.

With gratitude,

Lauren

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