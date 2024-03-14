Build Safety Villages for Rescued Kids

Trafficked kids, abandoned kids, abused kids, and war orphans - where do they go once they're rescued? Now they can go to one of our HESED villages being built around the world. Kids rebuild the very world that tried to destroy them in our holistic, sustainable, safety villages. As part of their healing process, they learn farming, entrepreneurship, natural medicines, clean energy and water systems, good governance, natural home construction, arts, and even have fun playing sports. They find family, safety, and connection as they thrive and grow up to be leaders of the village, teaching and mentoring younger kids coming in behind them. They are raised to be the leaders of tomorrow and transform our world as wise, compassionate leaders focused on Love and justice.

Becoming a Financial Partner makes you just as powerful as a Rescue Partner who faces violent sex traffickers to save kids, and our Village Partners who receive, nurture, mentor and teach the kids, and our Resource Partners who provide the training and technology for building the villages. "Thank you" is not powerful enough to express the impact you are having, but it's all we can say for now.

Your money goes directly to building our Technology Library that is an online resource for Village Partners to use to build sustainable energy sources, organic farming techniques, entrepreneurship training and much more. Funds also go toward the purchase of land, equipment, and building supplies to build new villages or expand existing ones.



