Kids left with sick fathers financial crisis

So there are these 2 children who not only have not had their dad at home for the last 2 months due to health issues, they now have been deemed responsible for Dad's financial problems, so its not bad enough that their father is sick, they do not have any income coming in from his father's insurance and are responsible for all the bills and rent food etc without any help, these 2 kids are amazing kids and need a little help to get them through this bump in the road,so anything would be greatly appreciated thank you and God bless you