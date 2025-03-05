Bring the kids home now!

My sister-in-law, Maria, who lives in Ensenada, Mexico, was recently falsely accused of a number of issues with neglect to the Mexican child welfare services (DIF) by an anonymous caller. Now, four of my nieces and nephews, Camila (15), Isaac (10), Samara (8) and Abigail (5), were picked up and put in an orphanage while DIF investigates these accusations. So far, Maria has passed all of their tests. For example, she was accused of being a drug addict and on drugs, however, the DIF could not find any evidence of this being true – they even gave her a drug test that came back clean. Despite having jumped through all of their hoops with flying colors, the DIF is still coming up with reasons that Maria is unable to see or get her children back. Apparently, as next of kin, we can get temporary guardianship and get the children out of the orphanage almost immediately.

We need help though and we just don’t know how we are going to pay for everything that we need to do right now. So, we’re praying for God to provide and to send us people who can help us and support us. We will need to paying a lawyer’s fees and work on improving the children’s living situation, so that the DIF cannot say that the children do not have a good place to go home to. We are also considering the option of adopting the children if that is what turns out to be the only option for keeping the children out of the foster system.

Immediate needs right now are:

Lawyers fees covered (around $1000)

Two twin bed bunk beds, with twin sheets, blankets, pillows, pillow cases

Two small dressers

Two small desks with 4 chairs

Three girl back packs for school, One ten year old boy back pack for school



