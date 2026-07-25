Kids growing up in Poverty

Hi, my name is liz, and I grew up in poverty after my mum left and I was raised with my father, facing challenges that made everyday life difficult. Despite the obstacles, I've never given up on the hope of creating a better future for myself.





I've held onto the hope of creating a better future.

Today, I'm working hard to get my life on track by building stability, improving my circumstances, and creating opportunities that weren't available to me growing up. This fundraiser will help me with the essentials I need to move forward and build a solid foundation for the future.

My dream isn't just to improve my own life—it's to give back to my community. I want to use my experiences to help others who are struggling, support people facing similar challenges, and make a positive difference wherever I can.

Every donation, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to that goal. If you're not able to donate, sharing my fundraiser would mean so much.



