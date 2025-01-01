Kidney for Yulia

Duke University Hospital REFUSED to conduct Yulia's kidney transplant surgery because she is not vaccinated. A horrible injustice in itself, now the Hick's family must pay for out-of-state travel and lodging expenses for not only Yulia and her mother, but also her potential donor! The transplant process is not easy nor quick. Between the numerous pre-surgery tests, the procedure itself, recovery and the years of regular appointments, the whole endeavor is now financially IMPOSSIBLE for the large Hicks family.

The Hicks family adopted Yulia from the Ukraine in January of 2021 knowing that she had a genetic kidney condition that would eventually require surgery. She fit in right away with Lee and Chrissy's 10 other children, 2 of which are also adopted. 14 year old Yulia (pictured center) is outgoing and always positive despite the hardships in her life, to include the last 15 months of DAILY dialysis. Please help save Yulia's life by making her surgery possible. For the sake of Christ crucified, donate what you can to this wonderful family that has done so much good for others. Learn more about Yulia and her family at Yuliagrace.com. May God bless you.



