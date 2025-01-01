Kidney for Yulia

Goal:
USD $500,000
Campaign funds will be received by Chrissy Hicks
Duke University Hospital REFUSED to conduct Yulia's kidney transplant surgery because she is not vaccinated. A horrible injustice in itself, now the Hick's family must pay for out-of-state travel and lodging expenses for not only Yulia and her mother, but also her potential donor! The transplant process is not easy nor quick. Between the numerous pre-surgery tests, the procedure itself, recovery and the years of regular appointments, the whole endeavor is now financially IMPOSSIBLE for the large Hicks family.
The Hicks family adopted Yulia from the Ukraine in January of 2021 knowing that she had a genetic kidney condition that would eventually require surgery. She fit in right away with Lee and Chrissy's 10 other children, 2 of which are also adopted. 14 year old Yulia (pictured center) is outgoing and always positive despite the hardships in her life, to include the last 15 months of DAILY dialysis. Please help save Yulia's life by making her surgery possible. For the sake of Christ crucified, donate what you can to this wonderful family that has done so much good for others. Learn more about Yulia and her family at Yuliagrace.com. May God bless you.
With my prayers, from a fellow kidney patient. God bless you all and go Yulia!!
God bless you and your family.
The way they've treated you and hundreds of other Americans is sinful and criminal. God bless you and your entire family.
So heartened to learn of Yulia's continued recovery.
I cannot imagine the feeling of dealing with my child going through something such as this and I just want to offer my support and I pray for you and your family Sincerely
January 1st, 2025
Please read and share as far and wide as possible! The National File exposed Yulia's story and got us international attention. Please help Sameul get the same amount of love and support.
https://nationalfile.com/exclusive-dallas-hospital-refuses-to-discharge-young-boy-seeking-non-vaxxed-kidney-donor-despite-mother-offering-to-give-her-own-to-him/
Please give if you can to their Give Send Go:
https://www.givesendgo.com/savingsamuel
September 19th, 2024
Hello all!
I know it has been awhile since I have updated. Yulia is doing amazingly. Part of her syndrome is that she will lose her vision. She is doing ok right now as we are taking supplements to help the health of her rods and cones. We are trying to get in to see a low vision specialist so we can start preparing for the inevitable. It takes a long time to get a seeing eye dog which we hope will be part of her future.
Sadly, the NC Senate never passed Yulia's law. After hearing about the latest case of Alexis Lorenze, we are even more emboldened to continue this fight.
Some good is that we have been able to help 3 to 4 people get their transplants without the covid vaccine, and in some cases, the plethora of vaccines, they require. In that vein, we have created a group on FB called Kidney for Yulia if you want to follow us there. We will post her updates there and give a place for people to contact us in regards to getting help from hospitals that don't require the deadly shot.
Thank you all for your continued prayers for us!
April 18th, 2024
A dear friend drafted this letter to send to the Senators. If you do not want to draft your own, feel free to use this. Thanks!
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1EewBE4LFeIlejbW9SsCUhHvTgPbuQOlJP8FcwiAnLVk/edit?usp=sharing
Thanks, Chrissy
April 17th, 2024
Hello! It has been awhile.
Yulia is doing so well! All her numbers look great. We even tested for micro rejections and there are none! God is so good!
We are re invigorated to get this bill passed into law in North Carolina. It passed the House 91-24 on 2 May 2023, and was sent to the Senate. The Senate sent it to the rules committee and hasn't been seen since. Our goal is to get this passed this short session. We know that SC is also trying to get a similar bill passed. Please pray for the success of both bills.
We are working with the ACRU to get it passed here and in other states. The ACRU (American Constitutional Rights Union) with Lori Ramon, Michael Bowman and LTC Allen West are doing amazing things for our freedoms.
We also need a tsunami of people to contact the NC senators and tell them that we need this law, and that Americans want a bill protecting our medical freedoms.
The most important Senators to email are:
Sen Jim Perry (he sponsored the bill on senate side) Jim.Perry@ncleg.gov
Sen Jim Burgin Jim.Burgin@ncleg.gov
Sen Kevin Corbin Kevin.Corbin@ncleg.gov
Sen Joyce Krawiec Joyce.Krawiec@ncleg.gov
Sen Lisa Barnes Lisa.Barnes@ncleg.gov
Sen Bill Rabon (head of Rules committe who won't move it) Bill.Rabon@ncleg.gov
Additionally, we are working on getting Yulia's story into print. Please pray for that success as well, if it is God's will!
Thank you all! Chrissy
January 10th, 2024
We are reinvigorating the momentum to get Yulia's law passed im the Senate this session. Please contact the members below and demand a vote on Yulia's law. It has passed the House 92-24. Now we have to get it through in the Senate. Also get a bill like this (HB786) passed in your state.
Let's make NC a transplant sanctuary! There are people contacting us still frequently asking how they can get an unvaccinated transplant. We need this to pass here in NC and spread to other states! Now is the time to take a stand!
Please copy and paste emails from below:
Chair: Bill.Rabon@ncleg.gov
Vice Chair: Warren.Daniel@ncleg.gov
Lisa.Barnes@ncleg.gov
Dan.Blue@ncleg.gov
Danny.Britt@ncleg.gov
Jay.Chaudhuri@ncleg.gov
Ralph.Hise@ncleg.gov
Brent.Jackson@ncleg.gov
Todd.Johnson@ncleg.gov
Joyce.Krawiec@ncleg.gov
Michael.Lee@ncleg.gov
Paul.Lowe@ncleg.gov
Julie.Mayfield@ncleg.gov
Tom.McInnis@ncleg.gov
Mujtaba.Mohammed@ncleg.gov
Paul.Newton@ncleg.gov
Jim.Perry@ncleg.gov
Norman.Sanderson@ncleg.gov
Vickie.Sawyer@ncleg.gov
Joyce.Waddell@ncleg.gov
Mike.Woodard@ncleg.gov
December 19th, 2023
I just wanted to jump on here and let you know how well Yulia is doing. Her WBCs were up but then she tested positive for CMV so back on the antiviral she went. It did cause her WBCs to drop some but she is now negative for CMV and WBCs are holding steady. We also just found out that her test to see if she is having micro rejections is negative. She is doing better than we could have ever imagined. Thank you all again for your faithfulness in praying for her!
Please keep praying for Yulia's Law to pass. I just got a message today from another woman being denied transplant based on her covid vaccination denial.
November 25th, 2023
We just wanted to take time to thank all of you who have been on this journey with us for the last year. Tomorrow marks 6 months since Yulia's transplant. We are so grateful for all of your prayers and support. We could never have made it this far without you. Please continue to keep us and others still being denied organ transplants based on their covid vaccination status in your prayers. May this season of Thanksgiving fill you all with love and joy. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
November 16th, 2023
Yulia is having her treatment today to help bring up the WBCs. They are already responding and are at a normal level. She will not need the bone marrow biopsy! Praise God! Thank you all!
November 13th, 2023
Yulia's WBCs continue to go down. She was placed on another anti viral to help protect her but it is giving her immense pain in her joints. We have split the dose hoping it will still protect her yet decrease her pain. Please pray for her pain to decrease. We have a treatment on Thursday at the hospital to also try to bring up the WBCs. If these don't work, bone marrow biopsy mid Dec. Thank you all for continued prayers.
November 3rd, 2023
Please find Yulia's caring bridge attached for her update. Yulia needs prayers.
https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/yuliasjourney?journalCreated=6545055aa6677cf77a376194
August 31st, 2023
We are on the cusp of getting this law passed in the legislature! It already passed in the House, now we need the Senate to pass it! We need your help! Please email the senators listed below and demand they vote on it and get it to the senate floor. Let's make NC a transplant sanctuary! There are people contacting us still frequently asking how they can get an unvaccinated transplant. We need this to pass here in NC and spread to other states! Now is the time to take a stand!
August 10th, 2023
Yulia is doing great. She has a bit of a cold right now and with low WBCs, we have to be careful. Please say a prayer that it passes quickly.
Our next mission is to get Yulia's law passed in NC and every other state to stop the medical tyranny. This is our latest interview with LTC Allen West.
https://youtu.be/FiixxNdy5dY
June 21st, 2023
Yulia is doing great! We have another request. There are 2 more kids we know that are listed and need unvaccinated kidneys. Kaden needs an O+ kidney and Samuel Rankin needs an A+ kidney. Both are trying for a transplant at Medical City Dallas. You can try to be a potential donor at https://medicalcityhealthcare.com/patients-visitors/living-donor/
May 26th, 2023
May 22nd, 2023
I am going to try to update here throughout surgery but the site keeps crashing on me. I will also post to her caringbridge site.
https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/yuliasjourney/journal/view/id/646a98e3b434a22e23475925
Thank you all for being such great supporters of our journey! This is the week we have been waiting for!
May 19th, 2023
You all are amazing prayer warriors! I sent this update and got a call about 30 minutes later that we have a kidney and are going to transplant on Thursday! Thank you! Please keep praying! Yulia is is in great spirits. She has learned to take life one day at a time.
May 19th, 2023
There has been a mix up with our donor. Our donation center tried to fix it with the National Kidney Registry with no luck. Please pray for a resolution however God sees fit to get us on the path to transplant sooner rather than later.
May 10th, 2023
We are so thankful for all of the love and support you have shown Yulia and our whole family. Yulia has a live donor and she will have her transplant the end of May. Deo gratias!
There is another boy, Samuel, who is Yulia's age who had a transplant recently but it failed because the kidney kept clotting. We would love to use this platform to find him a live unvaccinated donor as well. He is blood type A+. He will transplant at Medical City in Dallas. The website for donation is https://medicalcityhealthcare.com/patients-visitors/living-donor/
Please share this info so that we can save Sam's life too! Thank you.
May 2nd, 2023
Today Yulia's Law passed the NC House 92-24. It will head to the senate. Pray it passes and is signed into law. You can read it here. https://www.ncleg.gov/BillLookUp/2023/H586
April 27th, 2023
April 13th, 2023
April 7th, 2023
Just wanted to jump on and let you know that we are still in a holding pattern. The hospital says they are actively working through 4-6 potential donors now. We know that God's timing is perfect. We are also fervently praying for a miraculous cure. As we remember today Who paid for our salvation, please storm Heaven for His perfect answer.
March 25th, 2023
Just jumping on to give another update. Duke filed a request to have our case dismissed. It is maddening that these giants think they can deny care with no repercussions. We should hear from our lawyer next week on the plan.
We know some potential donors are being tested. We really need to identify her donor soon. Her BUN is rising so we need to transplant in the next few months.
As always thank you for your prayers and financial support. We know that God has a way forward. Thank you again.
March 7th, 2023
Hello all,
First off, I am so sorry for the long lag in sending another update. Life has been crazy. We had alot of work to do to finally find Yulia a hospital that would do the transplant without the jab. She is now active on a list at a hospital 3 hours from home. We are still testing donors to find her a perfect match. Please pray that we can identify one soon. Until then, we are doing daily dialysis and her numbers look great.
As far as Duke goes, we officially served them the lawsuit last week. We know that they have given at least one unvaccinated kidney transplant around the time they denied Yulia. We don't know why, but we feel we have to keep fighting for justice. Yulia will not have her transplant there but we hope to hold Duke accountable for their despicable behavior. We don't know the extent of our legal fees yet. We are stepping out in faith and praying and hoping that God will provide for our every need.
Again, thank you for standing with us in this battle. Please continue to pray and spread the word.
December 21st, 2022
We have made progress towards identifying a hospital in Florida. We should know soon. Once that has been done, we will email potential donors the link to get started.
Yulia is doing well. She is excited to celebrate the birth of Jesus!
May God bless you all richly this Christmas season!
December 9th, 2022
Today has been another crazy day. We were supposed to be on Tucker Carlson but got pushed until tomorrow night if you want to tune in.
We remain grateful for your support!
December 8th, 2022
It has been a crazy day! Alex Berenson cracked this open, and we are so grateful to him! We have been contacted by many other outlets.
Tonight we retained a lawyer to help us fight Duke and praying we can change the policy for others.
We increased the amount we are trying to raise because we know we will have legal fees, and we don't know the extent of our bills for travel, etc as we will likely be going out of state for transplant.
We are hoping by Friday, we will have a medical center identified so we can have potential donors get tested.
We are overwhelmed by the generosity we have been shown. Our God is great! He will not abandon us.
"Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff comfort me." Psalm 23, verse 4.
TO GOD BE THE GLORY! Lee and Chrissy Hicks
December 6th, 2022
We are overwhelmed by the support from you all! Thank you is not enough!
We have been contacted by a number of people today who have lifted us up and are working other avenues for us!
We will update as soon as know more on progress toward another medical center.
Thank you again! Chrissy
