Help With Medical Expenses for Rich Small

Rich is a devoted husband, father, brother, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many. He is deeply loved by his family and friends.

Rich’s life drastically changed in December of 2021 when he was admitted to the hospital for a blood pressure emergency. After having a kidney biopsy, he was completely shocked to learn that his diagnosis was End Stage Renal Disease.

Since there is no cure for End Stage Renal Disease, Rich has to undergo dialysis for the rest of his life, unless we can find him a kidney donor.



A kidney donation will allow Rich to restore his quality of life, and allow him to see his children grow up!





Your donation to this fundraiser will help our family pay for medical expenses that Rich's health insurance does not cover. This includes his bills from December 2021, recent bills for surgery, and future bills we may incur from transplant surgery.



We are deeply grateful for all of your prayers and support during this difficult time. Thank you!

