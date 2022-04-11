Campaign Image

Help With Medical Expenses for Rich Small

Goal:

 USD $10,500

Raised:

 USD $6,586

Campaign created by Melanie Small

Campaign funds will be received by Richard Small

Help With Medical Expenses for Rich Small

Rich is a devoted husband, father, brother, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many. He is deeply loved by his family and friends.

Rich’s life drastically changed in December of 2021 when he was admitted to the hospital for a blood pressure emergency. After having a kidney biopsy, he was completely shocked to learn that his diagnosis was End Stage Renal Disease.

Since there is no cure for End Stage Renal Disease, Rich has to undergo dialysis for the rest of his life, unless we can find him a kidney donor.

A kidney donation will allow Rich to restore his quality of life, and allow him to see his children grow up!


Your donation to this fundraiser will help our family pay for medical expenses that Rich's health insurance does not cover.  This includes his bills from December 2021, recent bills for surgery, and future bills we may incur from transplant surgery.

We are deeply grateful for all of your prayers and support during this difficult time.  Thank you!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Get well!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Be well my friend.

Kerry Bevens
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Ritchie and Melanie you are in our hearts and prayers. Love Auntie Re Re and Uncle Bob

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

Thinking of you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 year ago

Thinking of you!

Sebrina Black
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for Rich's healing every day. I pray God blessed this small gift by multiplying it to bring you much needed financial relief.

Ralph and Joan Haselman
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for you, Rich.

Justine
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Sending Positive Vibes

Kara
$ 25.00 USD
2 years ago

Friends of Rich
$ 200.00 USD
2 years ago

Hope you find a match soon!

Kara
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Friends
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Hope you are doing well in spirit!

Kerry Bevens
$ 25.00 USD
2 years ago

Marie Huether
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Sending lots of prayers, love Auntie ReRe & Uncle Bob

Jennifer Shakeri
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Prayers for your family.

Lianne
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Love you guys!

Friend and family
$ 200.00 USD
2 years ago

Prayers and well wishes!

John and friends
$ 200.00 USD
2 years ago

Praying for you and the family

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo