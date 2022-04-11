Help With Medical Expenses for Rich Small

Goal:
USD $10,500
Raised:
USD $6,586
Campaign funds will be received by Richard Small
Rich is a devoted husband, father, brother, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many. He is deeply loved by his family and friends.
Rich’s life drastically changed in December of 2021 when he was admitted to the hospital for a blood pressure emergency. After having a kidney biopsy, he was completely shocked to learn that his diagnosis was End Stage Renal Disease.
Since there is no cure for End Stage Renal Disease, Rich has to undergo dialysis for the rest of his life, unless we can find him a kidney donor.
A kidney donation will allow Rich to restore his quality of life, and allow him to see his children grow up!
Your donation to this fundraiser will help our family pay for medical expenses that Rich's health insurance does not cover. This includes his bills from December 2021, recent bills for surgery, and future bills we may incur from transplant surgery.
We are deeply grateful for all of your prayers and support during this difficult time. Thank you!
Get well!
Be well my friend.
Ritchie and Melanie you are in our hearts and prayers. Love Auntie Re Re and Uncle Bob
Thinking of you!
Thinking of you!
Praying for Rich's healing every day. I pray God blessed this small gift by multiplying it to bring you much needed financial relief.
Praying for you, Rich.
Sending Positive Vibes
Hope you find a match soon!
Hope you are doing well in spirit!
Sending lots of prayers, love Auntie ReRe & Uncle Bob
Prayers for your family.
Love you guys!
Prayers and well wishes!
Praying for you and the family
