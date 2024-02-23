Kidney Campaign for Jason

Hello, I'm a 38-year-old guy from Michigan, living just outside of Detroit. In November 2019, my kidneys decided to call it quits, then COVID happened in March 2020, and my roommate took her own life in April 2020. It's been a weird and expensive couple of years.

I'm raising funds to cover medical expenses, and provide for myself after surgery while I wait for a transplant. I appreciate any help that you can offer.

By donating to my cause, you're helping me pay medical bills and support my life after transplant. I had money saved up prior to all this, but kidney failure has proven to be expensive. My bank account has been basically depleted and I cannot get caught up despite working full time. This will put me in a tough spot once the surgery is complete.

Thank you for you consideration.