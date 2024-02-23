Campaign Image

Kidney Campaign for Jason

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $5,176

Campaign created by Jason

Campaign funds will be received by Jason Staudacher

Kidney Campaign for Jason

Hello, I'm a 38-year-old guy from Michigan, living just outside of Detroit. In November 2019, my kidneys decided to call it quits, then COVID happened in March 2020, and my roommate took her own life in April 2020. It's been a weird and expensive couple of years.

I'm raising funds to cover medical expenses, and provide for myself after surgery while I wait for a transplant. I appreciate any help that you can offer.

By donating to my cause, you're helping me pay medical bills and support my life after transplant. I had money saved up prior to all this, but kidney failure has proven to be expensive. My bank account has been basically depleted and I cannot get caught up despite working full time. This will put me in a tough spot once the surgery is complete.

Thank you for you consideration.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Wishing you the very best!! Shakey ❤️

CarrieGun
$ 25.00 USD
11 days ago

You are in my prayers. I hope you get a match soon. I will donate more at a later date. See you on X!

Anonymous Giver
$ 22.00 USD
22 days ago

Don't stop fighting. You are in my prayers🩵

Eileen
$ 500.00 USD
22 days ago

We are going to roll the new year with love, light and healing energy. Love you dear friend.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
29 days ago

All the best wishes brother.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

I will give more after I get paid. I just “met” you in an X space. You are in my thoughts and prayers. -Carrieg76

Leanne Hindy
$ 7.00 USD
1 month ago

D of X
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Every bit helps. Keep the faith, brother! Much love.

Yana Maksimochkina
$ 45.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well, Jason! 🙏🏻

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you brother !!

Destiny
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Drax
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Hope this helps Brother

kpklukken
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Gretchen
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

I would give you whatever I could if I had more good luck and God bless!!

KDaly
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Paul JC
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

🐸 Hope this helps bud. I'll keep an eye out for other opportunities to donate in the future.

Kpklukken
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

From dark, hope it helps.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo