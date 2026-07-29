Kidney transplant Fund.

Hi! My name is Jasmine.

I have been in kidney failure and dialysis (due to lupus nephritis) for almost 10 years. This is my 4th time trying to get a kidney transplant and I finally have a living donor and a set date for surgery.

I have been struggling financially for the last decade because it's just been me and I had to go on disability at a young age.

Because I finally have a transplant date, I now have new appointments and new medications to get and to go to, which will drain me of what I have left for the month for the next 2 months.

I have been doing this alone but I finally have someone to take care of me afterwards and get me to and from my appointments which was one of my biggest hurdles in order to get a transplant. it didn't help that I had a large amount of health issues show up during the last 10 years. my gallbladder ruptured, I had to have two back surgeries, I had two bouts of cancer and had to have one of my kidneys removed, and my parathyroids and part of my thyroid as well. I had to move States, and I barely been getting by.

I desperately need help for the next 2 months because there is so much I need to do and get for transplant and before transplant.

I need help with medications, gas money, I have to pay a small fee for where I'm staying after I get my transplant, pay for my own groceries, and get some things that are going to help me dramatically after transplant.

I can no longer do this on my own and I had to put my pride aside and here I am asking people for help because I don't know how I'm going to make it if I don't get the help I need.

My instagram is majastyyyyyy

My Facebook is https://www.facebook.com/share/18n318b8U1/

And my snapchat is majastyyyyy