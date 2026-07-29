KIDNEY TRANSPLANT FOR MY SON

Hello everyone. It is incredibly hard for me to ask for help, but my son, Javier is facing a life saving kidney transplant, and I need to reach out. As you may know living with this condition has been a long and difficult journey. While we are so thankful for this medical opportunity the out of pocket costs including anti rejection medications, and traveling to see the specialist and living expenses we are overwhelmed. We have set up this post to help cover these mounting medical expenses. If you are able to donate, any amount helps us get closer to our goal.

Thanks for letting me get this off my chest,

I hope you guys have a blessed day thanks for the help and support



