Kidney transplant and elder care fund

Hi, my name is Martin and I've been on dialysis since 2020 when my kidneys failed from diabetes and high blood pressure. I was placed on the kidney transplant list here in Los Angeles but the wait is close to 10 years. In the meantime I've had to go on disability and stop working as I'm also taking care of my mom now who's also started dialysis this year and has been battling dementia. We've been doing good so far but the medical bills are starting to overwhelm our limited incomes because our insurance can't cover the total cost of dialysis. Any help, especially prayers would be appreciated. God Bless.