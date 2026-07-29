Kid Week 2026 T-shirts

Why is a t-shirt important?

There's something special when you look out at a crowd full of kids, various ages, most who have never heard the gospel, and you see a word written across their shirt that represents what the Lord is doing in that place at that moment.





Many of these kids have been through things we can't imagine. They've already begun to believe they are not enough. When we go out there and throw a gospel event, the t-shirts are an expression that we care, a memento to remember when the days are gone, and a sign that are seen and loved.





This year, every shirt will say Made New because every child will learn what Jesus has done for them and that He makes all things new.





Please help us reach our goal to purchase t-shirts for every child and volunteer, creating connection and unity while trusting that the Holy Spirit is going to do something amazing in the lives of these children and adults.



