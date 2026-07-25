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Kickstart Knees for a Cancer Warrior

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDennis Smith

Fundraiser funds will be received by Dennis Smith

Kickstart Knees for a Cancer Warrior

🌟💔 Every step is a battle when you're fighting not just one, but two life-changing battles. That's what I've been facing every day since my world was rocked by the news of having blood cancer back in 2018. But life has its surprises and unexpected twists, and it turns out, those weren't my only challenges. 🏥 Fast forward to a few months ago, I found myself needing knee replacement surgery due to an old injury that refused to heal properly—a consequence of the years spent living with pain, trying not to let it slow me down but always feeling like I was limping through life. It's painful enough when you can see the light at the end of your tunnel; imagine seeing a pinprick while in the middle of an endless dark tunnel... that’s how my world felt until recently. 😓 The doctor had some news for me, and it wasn't what I was hoping to hear—the blood cancer treatment will affect the surgery timeline significantly due to potential complications with anesthesia. This means more waiting, more uncertainty about when this ordeal might finally end... or worsen. And in the midst of all that, there’s another looming crisis: bills for my medical needs keep stacking up, each one a heavier burden than before. 💸 Bills from treatments and surgeries pile up like old newspapers while I wait to get on disability—money I desperately need just to cover basic living expenses as every other source of income has been cut off due to the health conditions. It’s hard enough fighting cancer, but when you're also struggling with financial woes, it feels almost too much to bear. 🤝 But here's where I believe in humanity—in each one of us there’s a capacity for kindness and empathy that can turn things around even during the darkest times. That’s why I'm reaching out today: not just asking for help but inviting you into my story, to be part of our collective effort towards hope and recovery. 💪 Every little bit counts—whether it’s a helping hand or an encouraging word that gives me strength when I feel like there aren’t any left in me. It's about supporting someone not just with money but with faith in humanity restored, one contribution at a time. 🧡 Please consider contributing to this campaign if you can—your support could make the difference between coping and surviving these tough times as more than just physically fighting off illnesses but emotionally overcoming adversities too. Thank you for taking the time to read about my journey through illness and financial uncertainty, your compassion means so much in a world where we often feel alone even when surrounded by people. 🙏 Together, let’s face this challenge head-on—for me and countless others out there who need our support as much as I do right now. #HopeLivesHere 🌈✊

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