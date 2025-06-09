Kick a Liberal out of Your Country

This is your opportunity to kick liberals out of your country. The more that is given the more that can be kicked out.

Personally, I am not a liberal because I am much further left than that.

Statements of belief

I support women controlling their own bodies and receiving the healthcare to support that — including abortion.

I believe open borders are what made America great. It's why France gave the Statue of Liberty.

I support DEI — diversity, equity & inclusion.

I support marriage of any people who are aware of their actions and consenting, not just when it is one man and one woman.

I support transgender people being comfortable and confident in their identity regardless of what gender was assigned at birth.

I believe the second amendment should be repealed as the founding intent has been corrupted into modern usage — well regulated.

Global warming is being caused by humanity's burning of coal and oil. I believe humanity must transition off fossil fuels before it destroys us.

I believe in separation of Church and State. The US is not and never has been a Christian nation.

Purpose of funds

I am not currently in the US. I am an international student at a university abroad. Donations will go towards university tuition, living expenses, and a place to live after I graduate to ensure that I never return to the US. Additional funds go towards a scholarship fund for other liberals to pursue university studies as international students. Kick us out of your country.

Donor gift

Donations at or above the $47 level will receive a nominal value ($3) gift of the bumper sticker that is the campaign header image. This token that allows you to announce to the world that you kicked a liberal out of your country is not for sale. It will only be printed for donors to this campaign who have given before September 1, 2025. No more will be printed after those are processed.

The listed goal of $4,700,000 comes from the result of 100,000 bumper stickers mailed out. It will fund the means of kicking many liberals out of the US. Any amount will help towards that goal.

Campaign jumpstart

If 1,000 donors give at the level to receive a bumper sticker before the end of Trump's birthday on June 14th, they will receive a special printing of the design with a gold border around it to show them as early donors. These donor gifts will be immediately printed and shipped as fast as possible, months ahead of the regular gift. Only one printing of the gold border design will be processed.