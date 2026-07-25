Sponsor a Camper For Kokrine Hills Bible Camp

In the remote villages of Alaska, the cost of food, gas, and travel is so high that sending a child to Bible Camp can be difficult. Many families struggle to afford the $400 fee. And for many of the children who attend Camp, Kokrine Hills is the only place they will hear the Gospel all year.





Help us bridge the gap. The cost to send one child to camp is $400. Whether you provide a partial scholarship or sponsor a child in full, your gift could help transform a life.





$100 – 25% Scholarship $200 – 50% Scholarship $400 – Full Sponsorship





Make a donation today to help a child get to Bible Camp!





(100% of donations will go towards paying the camper fee.)





Learn more about Kokrine Hills Bible Camp .