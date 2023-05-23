A Kidney for Cruz

Ray "Cruz" Arias is one of my closest and best friends.

He is an Electrical Engineer and has been a prominent and influential player in the automation and controls industry as well as the saltwater aquarium reefkeeping hobby. He is a dedicated husband and father, and is one of the kindest and most brilliant people I know.

I'm sure many of you reading this are close to him as well. It's no surprise as that is his nature. He is easy to talk with, he genuinely cares and wants to help people. If you have ever been helped by Ray, all I'm asking you to do right now is something very simple: help him now . Every donation is appreciated. Beyond that, we as a community need to spread the word to others so it is very important that if you do anything at all, it's sharing this campaign on your social media accounts and writing a few of your own words - especially if Ray has somehow directly or indirectly touched your life.

A few years ago, he was diagnosed with genetic autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, or AD-PKD . His disease has progressed and his health has been in decline over the past few years. My friend has been evaluated and classified as being at end-stage renal disease ( ESRD ) for the last few years and has surpassed the critical point; normal treatments cannot suffice.



At this time he is unable to work to support his wonderfully supportive family. I am sure you can only imagine the immense strain and stress his wife and children are experiencing. To add to these trials and tribulations, he has been placed "on hold" or "inactive" on the transplant list due to his present weakened state.

He urgently needs a kidney transplant and is praying and hoping for a healthy living donor with Blood Type A or O (Rh factor is not relevant)

The transplant process can be extremely expensive, as many of us know, and can cost anywhere from $250,000 to just over $500,000, depending on the complexity of not only the surgery but also the post surgery recovery. Some of these costs can be offset by insurance and programs; however, these require significant effort to cut through the red tape...and we do not have the luxury of time.

We hope that you will be able to contribute and help my friend and his family. Any donations will be put toward helping Cruz and the donor.

Cruz and his family greatly appreciates your generosity in his desperate time of need.