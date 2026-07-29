Support for Kezia Schaffer

Many people have asked how they can provide some practical support to help Kez during an ongoing legal process. This page was created by a friend for that very reason.

She is navigating cross-jurisdictional legal proceedings and hence facing some substantial legal and living expenses while caring for her little ones.





We appreciate your kindness, care and generosity!





Thanks for keeping commentary encouraging!





(For legal reasons, all contributions are voluntary gifts and we cannot comment on any of the legal matters.)



