Keziah’s Short Term Missions Trip to Africa

”Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit” ~ Matthew 28:19





Thank you for taking the time to read through this as I am excited to have you know what I am believing God has called me into. Allow me to first tell some of my story of what the Lord has done in my life and why I would like to share it with the people in Africa, on a short-term missions trip with my church, Parkside Church, and the World Outreach Ministry Foundation (or WOMF).





I lived in fear, depression, and anxiety for many years. It got worse after my grandma passed, as she was my foundation for everything. I lost all hope in everyone and everything, and wanted to end my life. A couple of years later, I attended a special service that changed my life and God rescued me from the pit I allowed myself to fall into. I want to share this hope with the people of Africa even if it just plants a seed. I never thought I would go to Africa, I always thought that I would go to a Spanish speaking country. But the Lord put it on my heart this time to go on this trip. This actually makes me very excited to participate. In my senior year of high school, I thought the Lord was calling me to go, but He had a different plan of ministering to the people I was in contact with in the activities I was in. This time I really prayed asking the Lord if this was essentially “the year” to go. I also needed to be sure that my motivations for going were not just because friends were going or the tugs on the heart of the kids who are told “you’re not enough”, but to serve the Lord and the people. Another issue I had was my financial state. I have seen Him provide firsthand, but I was also feeling a little doubtful. However, the more I prayed on it, the more peace I had and the more I was getting the answer of “yes, go”. I also feel that He is going to use this to grow me, and that has become more of my motivation than anything else.





The plan of where we are going is to Uganda and Tanzania in March/April 2027 for about 2 weeks. This is the 10 year anniversary, in a row, of the church partnering with WOMF (World Outreach Ministry Foundation) to go serve the people of Uganda. We are also coming alongside the people who are long-term missionaries that are already there and supporting them. While we are there, we are going to be visiting some of the churches that our church has helped, whether that be through raising funds or on the ground work. For example we were able to raise enough funds to have a well be built in Tanzania so that it can be a shorter distance for the people nearby to be able to have water. We are also going to be visiting the schools that the church has helped in giving funds and resources to. We also plan to go into some of the jails to share the hope and love of Jesus with the people who might be feeling stuck in whatever they might be dealing with. We also will be doing some street evangelism where we walk around with a partner to share the hope of Jesus and talk to some of the people about who He is and what He has done. A story that was given after a trip one year, was that while doing the street evangelizing, there were a couple of people from our team who shared the gospel with a young Muslim man. After they had their conversation the man decided to accept Jesus into his life. That certainly makes me hopeful that we can be fruitful, or even just plant the seed.





Now I would like to ask for your support in this missions trip to Africa. There are two ways to help support both myself and the team for this trip. First is prayer - prayer that the team is safe and can go and serve Jesus in the way He has called us to. The other way to support is by giving. My goal is to raise $5,000 to be able to go serve. These funds will be able to cover the flights, on-ground transportation, food, and lodging.





I truly believe that the Lord is going to do some great things in us, in the people we meet, and the things we do. Lastly, if you know someone who would like to give, please feel free to share this with them. Overall your support helps make it possible to serve these people.