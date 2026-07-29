In Loving Memory of Kevin Smith





Help Support My Mom After the Loss of My Dad ❤️





For those who knew my dad, Kevin, you know he spent his life putting others before himself. He was the kind of man who helped family, friends, or even strangers without thinking twice and never expecting anything in return.





After a long and courageous battle with cancer, my dad passed away. For years, he fought with incredible strength, determination, and faith. We are so thankful for every moment we were given with him and while our hearts are broken, we find comfort knowing he is no longer suffering.





As many of you know, my dad was unable to work full time during the later years of his illness. My parents exhausted their retirement and savings trying to stay ahead of medical bills, everyday expenses, and the out-of-pocket treatments they pursued over the last several years in hopes of giving him more time. Now, in addition to the overwhelming grief of losing my dad and her husband, my mom is left carrying the financial burden on her own.





My mom has always been my dad’s biggest supporter, caregiver, and best friend. She stood beside him through every appointment, treatment, and difficult day, never wavering in her love and vow of “in sickness and in health”.





If you are able, we would be deeply grateful for any donation. Every gift, no matter the size, will help ease the financial burden by assisting with household expenses, remaining medical bills, funeral-related costs, and giving my mom the stability she needs as she begins to navigate life without my dad.





If you’re unable to give, your prayers would mean just as much to our family. Please continue to pray for my mom and all of us as we learn to live without such an incredible husband, father, grandfather, and friend and also for my dad’s soul. Sharing this fundraiser with others is also a tremendous gift.





Thank you for taking the time to visit this page and for the prayers for my dad throughout all of this. The outpouring of support, prayers, and kindness our family has received has meant more than we can ever express.