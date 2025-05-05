Help Kevin Beat Cancer

Kevin was diagnosed with brain cancer on 12/17/2024.

Surgery was not a viable option, chemo wasn’t going to work, plus they didn’t want to completely poison him. He was able to complete 20 rounds of Proton Radiation Therapy.

During spring break the tumor grew and he had to be medi-flighted back to Oklahoma from Colorado where he was intubated and they weren’t sure if he was ever going to wake up again.

On 4/27/25 he had a seizure that sent him back to the hospital, where he was intubated again, and this time they were told to prepare to say goodbyes if extubation didn’t go well.

Thankfully they were wrong again and he did wake up, because he is a fighter.

Once they received the tumor diagnosis they started alternative therapies, and changed to a clean diet. The doctors at OU Med have already told them, per statistics he shouldn’t still be here today, due to the growth rate of these tumors. But he is a Fighter, and his fight isn’t over!

They are going to try full on alternative therapies with the Hope4Cancer center in Playas de Tijuana where Kevin will spend 21 days getting non toxic cancer treatments, finding the root cause, using light therapies and immunotherapies, along with nutritional guidance.

https://hope4cancer.com/about-us/locations/tijuana-mexico/





This is their chance to really heal his whole body. Jehovah Rapha, God our Healer is in control and leading us to this treatment





Your donation will go directly towards covering the costs of Kevin's ongoing treatments in Tijuana, including alternative therapies and any necessary medical expenses. Your contribution will bring hope and healing to Kevin and his family during this difficult time.

Together, we can help Kevin beat brain cancer and come out victorious on the other side. Donate now to make a difference in Kevin's life and the lives of those he loves. Thank you for your generosity and support!