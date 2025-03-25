As many of you know, Kevin Driscoll was recently diagnosed with Stage III Pancreatic Cancer. He is seeking treatment options both conventional and alternative, most of which are out of pocket. We pray that these options work quickly and that he will be free of pain and back to fishing, playing with his granddaughter, serving in church, and using his skills to serve all those around him (as he so often does!) at his full potential soon. While we covet your prayers, we are also grateful for any financial gifts you are able to make to help ease the burden of medical costs for Kevin and Tracy in this difficult time.

If you would like updates on his medical journey, please follow his CaringBridge page at the link below:

https://www.caringbridge.org/site/4f0252f2-0996-11f0-a1b2-dfddcff2b419?utm_source=website_share&utm_medium=share_button&utm_term=&utm_content=link_share_button&utm_campaign=private_home_page