Kevin Chase Memorial Fund

On July 10, 2024, our dear friend Kevin Chase passed away unexpectedly at home after serving his last Uber customer. Kevin will be remembered for his servant heart and passion for Jesus. He leaves behind his wife, Lyn, and their eight children, the youngest being seven years old.

As Lyn and the children adjust to this significant loss, our goal is to help bridge an immediate financial gap and cover funeral costs. We aim to raise $25,000 for the Chase family. The funds will be deposited directly into an account managed by Lyn.

Please consider making a generous donation to ease their financial burden and help the Chase family through the coming months.