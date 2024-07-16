Campaign Image

Kevin Chase Memorial Fund

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $620

Campaign created by Brian Kamstra

Campaign funds will be received by Lynn Chase

Kevin Chase Memorial Fund

On July 10, 2024, our dear friend Kevin Chase passed away unexpectedly at home after serving his last Uber customer. Kevin will be remembered for his servant heart and passion for Jesus. He leaves behind his wife, Lyn, and their eight children, the youngest being seven years old.

As Lyn and the children adjust to this significant loss, our goal is to help bridge an immediate financial gap and cover funeral costs. We aim to raise $25,000 for the Chase family. The funds will be deposited directly into an account managed by Lyn.

Please consider making a generous donation to ease their financial burden and help the Chase family through the coming months.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

You have been like family to us since we’ve lived here. Our family loves you all so much. We’re praying for you all, and we’re here for you always. Praying God’s peace over your family.

Kevin DeVries
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Jason and Kate Slocum
$ 250.00 USD
5 months ago

Couturier Iron Craft Inc
$ 250.00 USD
5 months ago

With deepest sympathy, from Dean's employer and co-workers

