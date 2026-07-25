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Help Kevin Fight Pancreatitis

Goal$10,000 AUD
Raised$1,845 AUD

Fundraiser created byChristian Milazzo

Fundraiser funds will be received by Christian Milazzo

Help Kevin Fight Pancreatitis

Help Cover Kevin's Emergency Vet Bills

Kevin is my 6-year-old Border Collie x Husky, loud, loyal, and glued to my side since he was small enough to fit in both my hands. He's the kind of dog who eats first and thinks never, which is why, when he started vomiting on Sunday 28 June, I assumed he'd swallowed something he shouldn't have.

It was much worse than that. By the end of the day he could barely move, and an anti-nausea injection at the emergency vet did nothing. He was admitted overnight, and blood work and a CT scan confirmed necrotising pancreatitis — a severe, potentially fatal form of pancreatitis where the pancreas begins to destroy its own tissue. He needed hospitalisation, intravenous fluids, and intensive pain management to stop it progressing into life-threatening complications.


Where things stand now

The good news: the emergency treatment worked. Kevin was discharged on 1 July, and after a rough first few days at home — refusing food, six medications a day, a couple of vomiting scares — he's bounced back remarkably. His appetite has returned, his bloods are clear, and he's back to stealing Red's ball and being his usual annoying self.

But we're not out of the woods. The scans found a lump on his pancreas, and he'll need to go under general anaesthetic for a more detailed CT scan to rule out pancreatic cancer.


The costs

  1. Emergency care and hospitalisation: $8,293
  2. Follow-up CT scan under general anaesthetic: $2,607

Any contribution goes directly toward Kevin's follow-up scan and whatever treatment comes out of it. If you can't donate, sharing this helps just as much.


Thank you to everyone who has already donated and shared — Kevin doesn't know what any of this cost, but he's here because of it.

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