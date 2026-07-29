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Ketamine Hope - Saving Lives in Australia

Goal$7,000 AUD
Raised$660 AUD

Fundraiser created byKaren Lloyd

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jamie Ryan

Ketamine Hope - Saving Lives in Australia

🌟 **From Darkness into Light** 🌟

My name is Jamie, a friend of Renyas. She needs urgent treatment for untreatable CPTSD. Funds are needed to pay for Ketamine treatment by a specialist. Donations will be used for transport to the specialising psychiatrist, nursing staff and the Ketamine treatment. I will be handing the donations, which will be transferred to Renyas' bank account. I'm doing this because she doesn't have any of the photographic identification required by Australian law.

I remember that fateful day, standing at a crossroads with no map in hand. It was like being trapped in an endless loop of anguish and fear, the kind that seeps deep into your bones—this is what I had been living with: untreatable complex PTSD. For years, I battled waves of despair, each crashing harder than the last, yet always feeling just out of reach of help within our public healthcare system here in Australia.

My doctor suggested something radical but promising—Ketamine infusions. It was a beacon amidst my storm, offering hope for relief from this relentless torment. But as I delved deeper into understanding the treatment, one detail struck me like lightning: it was expensive and not covered by Medicare. Each infusion costs around $400 as well as the specialists fees- an amount that feels insurmountable when you're living on a fixed income in your later years.

I’m caught between wanting to live free from this prison of PTSD symptoms—the anxiety attacks, the nightmares, the constant state of hyper-arousal—and fearing I might not be able to afford these treatments even though they could potentially change my life drastically for the better. Time is running out, and so are potential treatment options as public wait times stretch into years due to a shortage of professionals in this area.

That’s where you come in. Imagine if we could turn back the clock on human suffering—could you help me make that possible? By contributing even a small amount towards my goal of AUD 7000, you would not only be helping me secure six life-changing Ketamine infusions but also bring us one step closer to breaking this cycle of trauma.

Your support isn’t just financial; it's hope incarnate for someone who has lost all they once held dear and is now clinging onto a sliver of light at the end of their tunnel of darkness. It’s about more than numbers or timelines—it’s about taking back control over one’s life, even in the face of overwhelming odds.

Please consider being part of this journey with me. Your donation can turn into moments of calm amidst chaos; it could be instrumental in helping me reclaim my voice and dignity after years of silence and despair. ❤️

Let's do this together—from darkness into light, from suffering to healing! 🌈💫

Thank you for your time, empathy, and support. Every dollar counts towards a future where I can look back on these struggles not with bitterness but gratitude—grateful that we chose hope over helplessness. #HopeLivesHere

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