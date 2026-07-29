ayúdanos a vivir juntos

Good morning everyone. My name is Kervin Colon, I'm 19 years old, and I graduated two years ago with high honors and a scholarship.





But as you can see, I'm immobilized due to my medical condition. I have Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which no longer allows me to continue my cinematography studies. Completing them was one of my greatest achievements. I have two older brothers and a 9-year-old sister. My mom is always by my side, taking care of me. She has a partner who also supports us as much as he can and loves us. He's also disabled, but he's always there for us.





One of my dreams is to live with my mom and stepfather. They love each other, but living together is difficult for them. They've been together for almost five years, and because of their house, we need a small elevator in the back so I can get in and have my own room and make modifications to the bathroom because of my condition. I need to be able to get a vehicle with wheelchair access for my medical appointments, as having to use public transportation is difficult and we have to wait more than four hours to get home. I pray to God that we can live together and not live separately. My mother's house is small, and my stepfather's house has space, but I have wheelchair access. We need your help with this.