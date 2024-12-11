Supporting the Kerry AlldenCollins Family

Kerry Allden-Collins and her three beautiful kids, Jameson, Rowan and Ciara are in the process of moving into a new home. Relocating a family of 4 (along with cat and bunny) over the holidays is a lot for anyone, let alone a single mom of three. We are raising funds to ease the financial burden and show our collective support of this wonderful family. Funds will be used for general expenses, furniture, acquiring a car, and Christmas presents for the kids.

To know this family is to love them. They have found a wonderful new home in the area (near Linebaugh and Sheldon) that will keep the kids in their schools and close to their network of Westchase friends. This is an answer to Kerry’s prayers! The girls are excited to have their own room for the first time ever, and Jameson is taking his role as “man of the house” seriously! (We’ve put those teenage muscles to good use during the move!)

Thank you for your support, love and generosity – it means the world to Kerry, Jameson, Rowan and Ciera. If you have any questions, please direct them to Adam or Kelly Switzer – aswitzer44@gmail.com or 317-345-7666.