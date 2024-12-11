Campaign Image

Supporting the Kerry AlldenCollins Family

 USD $10,000

 USD $4,225

Kerry Allden-Collins and her three beautiful kids, Jameson, Rowan and Ciara are in the process of moving into a new home. Relocating a family of 4 (along with cat and bunny) over the holidays is a lot for anyone, let alone a single mom of three. We are raising funds to ease the financial burden and show our collective support of this wonderful family. Funds will be used for general expenses, furniture, acquiring a car, and Christmas presents for the kids.

To know this family is to love them. They have found a wonderful new home in the area (near Linebaugh and Sheldon) that will keep the kids in their schools and close to their network of Westchase friends. This is an answer to Kerry’s prayers! The girls are excited to have their own room for the first time ever, and Jameson is taking his role as “man of the house” seriously! (We’ve put those teenage muscles to good use during the move!)

Thank you for your support, love and generosity – it means the world to Kerry, Jameson, Rowan and Ciera. If you have any questions, please direct them to Adam or Kelly Switzer – aswitzer44@gmail.com or 317-345-7666. 

The Acquafredda Family
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Sending all the love to you!

Leigh Akin
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Andrea LaGuardia
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

The Donovan Family
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Sending lots of strength amd patine e your way!! Please let us know if we can help with any part of the move.

Lil and Roger LeBlanc
$ 200.00 USD
27 days ago

Kerry, we are Juliana A's grandparents - sending much love and strength your way this holiday season. May 2025 bring you much sunshine and many brighter days. Love, Lil and Roger LeBlanc

Christine Sullo
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Stay strong my friend!

Tara Caraballo
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Liz Morrow
$ 200.00 USD
29 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

The Podsobinski Family
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Praying for many blessings in your new home!

Ahluwalia family
$ 150.00 USD
29 days ago

Yelena Maloney
$ 200.00 USD
29 days ago

Thinking of you and please reach out if need help moving.

David Pasquale
$ 100.00 USD
30 days ago

Kolligians and Dexter
$ 100.00 USD
30 days ago

Kristen Pawlowski
$ 50.00 USD
30 days ago

Praying for you all!

suzanne Crocus
$ 50.00 USD
30 days ago

Hardy Fam
$ 100.00 USD
30 days ago

Sending love and strength

Sending love
$ 75.00 USD
30 days ago

Teri Plantz
$ 50.00 USD
30 days ago

The Seidelman Family
$ 50.00 USD
30 days ago

