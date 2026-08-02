After serving as Senior Pastor in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii for many years, David Myrick and his wife Lisa have answered the call to meet the spiritual and physical needs of the people who live on the small islands of the South Pacific that can only be reached by boat. We seek to bring the Gospel of Jesus Christ to their shores, assisting local Pastors, providing Bible training for believers and conducting outreaches, gravity feed reverse osmosis water filters; emergency medical supplies; medical services; and disaster response training to these communities.

The Hawaiian phrase, Ke Ola Wai, means the living water. Ke Ola Wai, encompasses man’s greatest spiritual and physical needs. As Jesus said, “He that believeth on me, as the scripture hath said, out of his belly shall flow rivers of living water.”John 7:38)

All funds raised will go to supporting the mission of South Pacific Christian Ministries.

To learn more about us, please visit www.KEOLAWAI.COM

South Pacific Christian Ministries is a non-profit organization registered in the State of Hawaii. All donations are tax deductible.