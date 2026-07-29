Kenyan Screenwriters Initiative

INTRODUCTION

2014

Official representative body for Kenyan scriptwriters and storytellers.

Film • Television • Animation • Theatre •

Documentaries • Digital Media

Member-driven organization committed to

empowering writers.

OUR VISION

Strengthening the scriptwriting profession in Kenya while positioning African storytelling on the global stage.

OUR APPROACH

Training Advocacy

Mentorship Collaborations

Development Production

VISION & COMMITMENTS

OUR VISION

Strengthening the scriptwriting profession in Kenya while positioning African storytelling on the global stage.

MEMBER-DRIVEN

A growing network of scriptwriters, filmmakers, directors, producers, communication specialists, and creatives

dedicated to shaping the future of Kenyan and African storytelling.

OUR COMMITMENTS

Empowering writers through education, mentorship, and industry exposure.

Promoting professional standards and ethical storytelling.

Advocating for fair compensation and recognition of writers.

Creating opportunities for local and international collaborations.

Supporting quality African storytelling for global audiences.

Building sustainable structures within the creative economy.

Developing globally competitive stories and productions.







