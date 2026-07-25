Good News Kenya Missions Trip ♥️

This September, I have the incredible opportunity to serve alongside a team at Good News Kenya, a Christ-centered ministry dedicated to sharing the hope of the Gospel while caring for children and strengthening families within their community. During our time there, we'll be building and installing a playground to create a safe place for children to play, grow, and experience the love of Jesus in a tangible way. More than monetary donations, I would be deeply grateful for your prayers—that God would prepare our hearts, provide safe travels, give us strength and unity as a team, protect us throughout the trip, and continue to bless the children, families, and staff of Good News Kenya long after we return home. I also ask that you would pray that every conversation, every act of service, and every moment would point others to Christ and bring Him glory.

If you feel led to support this mission financially, your gift would be a tremendous blessing and would help make this opportunity possible. Whether through prayer or giving, thank you for partnering with me as I trust God to do exceedingly abundantly more than I could ever ask, think, or imagine on my own.



