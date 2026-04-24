Kenya Mission Trip September 2026

In 2019, after a lifetime of praying and longing to serve in the mission field, God opened the door for me to take my very first mission trip to Kenya. At the time, I worked three jobs and sacrificed greatly to save enough money to go — and every sacrifice was worth it.





That trip forever changed my life.

The faces of the orphans, the prayers of the women, the joy of the children, and the deep hunger for God among the people of Kenya left a mark on my heart that I will never forget. It lit a fire inside of me to truly live out the words of Jesus: “Go ye into all the world and preach the Gospel.”





Then COVID came.

Travel stopped, costs increased, and what once felt possible suddenly seemed far out of reach. But God has opened the door once again!





in September 2026, I have the incredible opportunity to return to Kenya — to reunite with the children, teens, and women I ministered to years ago.





I am asking for your help to GO.

Your support will help provide travel expenses, ministry supplies, outreach efforts, food for those in need, and opportunities to pray with and encourage people hungry for hope and the love of Christ.





Not everyone is called to go across the world, but everyone can be part of the mission. As the saying goes:

“If you can’t go, sow.”





When you give, you become part of every prayer prayed, every soul encouraged, every child fed, and every life touched by the Gospel.





Most of all, I ask for your prayers — for protection, provision, open hearts, and that Jesus would be glorified in every step of this journey.





Thank you for believing in the call God has placed on my life and for helping make this mission possible. ❤️



