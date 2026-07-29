Kenya Mission 2026: Hope for Mathare

✨️Dear family and friends✨️

From August 8–18, 2026, I will be serving in Mathare 🇰🇪, one of the largest and oldest slums in Africa, located in Nairobi. Hundreds of thousands of people live there, many facing extreme poverty and difficult living conditions. Our team will serve through outreach, children's ministry, prayer, evangelism, and large-scale Gospel events.





This mission is especially meaningful to me because I lived in Kenya for one year and developed a deep love for the country and its people. This will also be my sixth mission trip. Through every mission, I have seen hearts touched by Jesus and lives changed for eternity.





SOS Adventure is an international ministry. Our mission is to reach the unreached and to see lives transformed by the power of God !





We are going because we believe that every person matters to God. Every child, every mother, every father, every young person has eternal value. If even one more soul comes to know Jesus, one more life is transformed, one more person finds hope and salvation, then the mission is worth it.





I would be honored if you would partner with me in this mission.





Please pray 🙏

Pray that hearts will be open to receive the Gospel, that God will protect and guide our team, and that many people will encounter Jesus during this outreach.





Please Consider Giving ❤️

To participate in this mission, I need to raise approximately $3,600 to cover travel and ministry expenses.





Thank you for standing with me. Whether through prayer, financial support, or encouragement, you become part of what God is doing in Kenya.





Together, let's reach more souls for Jesus.





God bless you, 🕊

Kelly